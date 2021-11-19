West Bengal Coronavirus Update, State Coronavirus Update – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: In the last 24 hours, the number of coronavirus cases in the state has increased again from yesterday (West Bengal Coronavirus Update). Even today, the number of coronaviruses released is much lower than the number of victims (West Bengal Coronavirus Update). At the same time, the corona positivity rate in the state has slightly increased in the last few days. However, the number of deaths due to corona is a bit lower today. (West Bengal Coronavirus Update)

The number of coronavirus infections and deaths in the country has risen sharply in the last few days. The most frightening situation in Kerala. This state is no exception. The Novel Corona virus is still rampant in the state. Corona infestation is being found in every district of the state every day. As in the last few days, the corona graph in Darjeeling and South Dinajpur among the districts of North Bengal is a little lotus today. However, as usual in the state, the city of Kolkata and its adjoining North 24 Parganas, Hooghly, South 24 Parganas and Howrah.

There are more than 800 cases of corona in the state almost every day. Today, in the last 24 hours, 6 corona cases have been reported in the state. 9 people have died due to corona. 633 people have recovered after being infected with corona. Sometimes the number of corona free from corona infection is more than two days, but today it is the other way around. In the last 24 hours, only 44,322 corona tests have been done in the entire state, out of which 6 corona are positive. Corona positivity rate in the state increased slightly to 1.98% from yesterday.

As usual in the state, no one has been able to surpass the record of metropolitan Kolkata. Kolkata is the most affected. In the last 24 hours, 242 people have been infected with corona in Kolkata and 2 have died. On the other hand, in the North 24 Parganas district, 157 people have been infected with corona and 2 people have died in corona. In Howrah district near Kolkata, the number of infected people has increased to 63. South 24 Parganas district is also not far behind, where 6 people have been infected with corona. On the other hand, in Hooghly district, 84 people were infected with corona and 2 died. The number of victims in Nadia district has come down to 36, with one death. The number of corona cases suddenly started increasing again in Bankura district yesterday. However, the number of infected people started increasing again in Birbhum district, 19 people have been infected so far.

On the other hand, in Murshidabad district where the number of victims was much less every day, 14 people were infected and one died. Among the districts of North Bengal, South Dinajpur district again has the highest number of cases. There have been 24 corona attacks in the last 24 hours. After that, 23 people were infected with corona in Darjeeling district. In Jalpaiguri district 17 people were infected, one died and in Kochbihar district 10 people were infected.

The lowest incidence of Karna in the state is in Kalimpong district of North Bengal, where only one person has been infected, followed by two in Alipurduar district of North Bengal. Purulia district in South Bengal, where between one and two victims have been roaming for the last several days, 4 people have been infected with corona in the last 24 hours. Even in Jhargram district, the number of victims has been below 5 for the last few days, today there are eight.