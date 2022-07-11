West Bengal Coronavirus Update || The light of hope in the state’s corona graph, the lotus daily attacked in one fell swoop

The state’s sentinel survey of Corona revealed a worrying picture. Corona infection has reached alarming levels in the state. The number of people who are infected with corona daily is not less than the number of people who are infected without corona. This was caught in the fifth sentinel survey. According to a survey report by the state health department, 11 districts and health districts in the state have a positivity rate of more than 10 per cent. Somewhere more than twenty percent. These 11 districts were red-listed by Swasthya Bhaban. These districts are-

Nandigram (24.77), North 24 Parganas (23.65) Darjeeling (19.1) North Dinajpur (18.25) Kalimpong (16.75) West Burdwan (16.56) Basirhat (14.36) Howrah 14.23) East Burdwan (14.14) Kolkata (13.13) Nadia (10.15)