West Bengal Coronavirus Update || The number of coronavirus infections below two thousand for three consecutive days, but the daily death toll in the state is raising concerns

Kolkata: State’s covid infections below 2000 for three consecutive days. 1,094 people were infected with corona in the state on Sunday Which is much less than yesterday 1 thousand 817 people were infected yesterday. 7 people died, which is 1 person more than on Sunday The positivity rate in the state is 12.05 percent. 2 thousand 759 people have returned home after recovery. The recovery rate is 97.89 percent
Infections have been below 2,000 for the past few days That is a relief The health rate is also comforting But the worry is death The infection has decreased a lot since yesterday District-wise infection is also less But the concern remains
