Monday, July 25, 2022
Kolkata Updates

West Bengal Coronavirus Update || The number of coronavirus infections below two thousand for three consecutive days, but the daily death toll in the state is raising concerns

Kolkata: State’s covid infections below 2000 for three consecutive days. 1,094 people were infected with corona in the state on Sunday Which is much less than yesterday 1 thousand 817 people were infected yesterday. 7 people died, which is 1 person more than on Sunday The positivity rate in the state is 12.05 percent. 2 thousand 759 people have returned home after recovery. The recovery rate is 97.89 percent

Infections have been below 2,000 for the past few days That is a relief The health rate is also comforting But the worry is death The infection has decreased a lot since yesterday District-wise infection is also less But the concern remains

On the other hand, the situation around monkeypox in the country is getting complicated In Delhi, a 34-year-old young man was found to be infected with this infectious disease With this, the total number of infected reached four Epidemiologists and infectious disease experts say monkeypox is not a new disease This germ has been reported in the world for the last five decades Monkeypox cases have also been found in Kerala Usually monkeypox is treated with skin lotions and antipyretics to reduce fever If there is a blood infection with it or the patient is suffering from viral pneumonia, then the doctors are giving appropriate medicine The states have already been warned by the Centre.

Tags: Coronavirus, Coronavirus awareness



