West Bengal Coronavirus Update || Though it has decreased from yesterday, the corona infection of the state is increasing

#Kolkata: Coronavirus is reddening the eyes. In the last 24 hours, 224 people have been infected in the state. Naturally, the panic of the fourth wave is gradually increasing. As a result, the concern of the people of the state is increasing anew.

In the last 24 hours, 224 people have been infected with the coronavirus across the state, according to the state health department. The previous day this number was more than 300. Though the infection decreased a little, I could not think of it Even today, in terms of infection, Kolkata and the two 24 Parganas are increasingly worried

In the last 24 hours, 5,341 samples have been tested in the state. On the other hand, 92 people have recovered after losing to Corona in the last 24 hours. Which is slightly higher than the previous day. In the last 2020, the whole world almost came to a standstill due to the power of Corona. The situation has gradually come under control since the beginning of this year. However, the current covid graph is growing anew, which is a cause for concern

Published by:Rachana Majumder First published: June 20, 2022, 20:22 IST

Tags: Corona in West Bengal