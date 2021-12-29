December 29, 2021

West Bengal Coronavirus Updates || A record increase in infections in the state after the Christmas rush, 1079 infected in 24 hours

1 hour ago


* However, in the last 24 hours, the corona test in the state has increased a lot from yesterday, but only 37,375 corona tests have been done, out of which 1,069 corona positive. As a result, corona positivity rate in the state has increased to 2.64% from 2.35% yesterday. “While the World Health Organization (WHO) has repeatedly said that more corona tests should be performed for omikron panic, there are fewer corona tests being performed daily in our state and the number of infected people is very low, which is a matter of great concern,” said doctors in the state. . File picture.



