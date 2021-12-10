West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education is all gearing up for HS 2022 Exam – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The Parliament of Higher Education (West Bengal HS Exam 2022) has started preparing for the Higher Secondary Examination. Chiranjib Bhattacharya, President of the Parliament of Higher Education, is going to North Bengal 4 months before the start of the examination. Apart from the Speaker of Parliament, several officials including the Secretary are also attending the meeting. The Speaker will hold meetings with Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, Kochbihar and Kalimpong district administrations to prepare for the exam (West Bengal HS Exam 2022). Sources said that the parliament will hold meetings with the districts from next Monday to prepare for the exams.

Read more: Heavy rainfall forecast in these states! How will the weather be in Bengal? Tell IMD …

Compared to the last few years, this time the type of test is completely different. Parliament has already stated that Home Centers will allow students to take exams in their own schools. In that case, the Higher Education Parliament will have to take exams in about 6,000 schools. It is believed that the President of the Parliament is going to give more than one instruction for him in the district tour. The Parliament of Higher Education is especially vigilant so as not to cause any disturbance or mishap due to taking examinations in the Home Center.

Read more: Trinamool will outline Kolkata’s development, not manifesto! There may be big surprises

According to sources, the Speaker of Parliament can put a special message in front of the district administration to prevent any incident like Tokatuki. Not only that, if any such complaint comes to the Parliament even after the examination at the Home Center, the necessary steps will be taken by the Parliament, that message will also be given by the Parliament in the meeting of the district administration. According to parliamentary sources, the meeting will be informed about the recommendation of the parliament to cancel the approval of that school.

Compared to the last few years, the method of conducting this test has also spread a lot. In that case, the Speaker can give new instructions in a meeting with the district administration on multiple management including distribution of question papers starting from the right place. However, the Higher Education Parliament has started preparations to hold meetings with various district administrations, but the Board of Secondary Education has not yet decided to hold meetings with the district administrations. According to board sources, the board will start holding meetings with various district administrations in mid-January. However, no response was received from the President of the Higher Education Parliament as to why the Higher Education Parliament was meeting with the district administration so early. According to sources, after meeting with five districts of North Bengal, the Higher Education Parliament will hold meetings with the remaining districts just before the examination.

Somraj Banerjee