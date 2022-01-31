West Bengal Covid-19 Restrictions || If 85 percent of the audience is allowed to enter the cinema, the owners hope to grow the business

#Kolkata: Not 50 percent, from this time 75 percent of the audience will be allowed to enter the cinema. At a press conference on Monday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced multiple concessions on Corona Restriction (Covid 19) in the state. The cinema hall has announced a 75 percent discount for the audience. As a result, the cinema hall owners are hoping to grow the business naturally.

School-college is opening from next 3rd. In addition, some more restrictions (Covid 19) are being waived. In addition, in the case of restaurants, bars, etc., 75 percent of the buyers have been given a discount to run it. The park is also being opened. However, night curfew (Covid 19) remains effective. This guideline will be effective till February 15. After that, a meeting will be held again with the decision of the government. The next decision will be made there.

On this day, the Chief Minister informed that the number of viewers in different cinema halls is also going to increase. Various cinema and theater halls will run with 75 percent audience. Besides, government and private offices will run with 75 percent staff. Games etc. will be able to continue with 75 percent of the spectators. However, the political campaign will be fixed in accordance with the code of conduct announced by the commission, the state government will not say anything there.

Published by:Shubhagata Dey First published: January 31, 2022, 18:00 IST

