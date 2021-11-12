West Bengal Covid: Beware, Corona situation in Bengal but still quite worrying!

#Kolkata: In mid-November. Winter is raining. Yet the dominance of the novel coronavirus continues. Corona infestation is being detected daily in every district of the state (West Bengal Covid). Deaths are happening in many districts. Although the corona infestation in the districts of North Bengal is much less in the last few days, the corona infestation has been found in different districts of North Bengal for the last few days. But above all, as usual, the metropolis Kolkata and its adjoining North 24 Parganas, Hooghly, South 24 Parganas, Howrah, Nadia. Darjeeling district has been the worst affected area in North Bengal for the last few days.

In the last 24 hours, 60 corona have been affected in the state. 14 people have died in the state due to corona. However, in the last 24 hours, only 41,113 corona tests have been done in the entire state, out of which 80 have tested positive. That means Corona positivity rate in the state is 2.09%. Over the last few days, this is the only glimmer of hope that this positivity rate is a little lower.

However, as usual, Kolkata is the most affected city in the state. In the last 24 hours, 233 people have been infected with corona in Kolkata and 4 have died. On the other hand, 148 people have been infected with corona in North 24 Parganas district and 5 people have died in corona. South 24 Parganas district is also not far behind, where 6 people have been infected with corona and one has died.

On the other hand, 62 people have been infected with corona in Hooghly district. In Howrah district near Kolkata, 51 people have been affected. In Nadia district, 34 people were infected and one died. Not far behind is the West Burdwan district, where 32 people have been infected with corona in the last 24 hours.

On the other hand, Darjeeling is the worst affected district in North Bengal. In the last 24 hours, 44 people were infected with corona and one died. After that, 20 people have been infected with corona in South Dinajpur district.