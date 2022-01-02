West Bengal Covid Restriction: A big decision in Bengal? All eyes are on Sunday at 3pm …

#Kolkata: Many people are seeing the clouds in the vermilion of the lockdown again in the fear of Omicron. Many states have already gone through various restrictions. In this situation, is there going to be strict ban on West Bengal (West Bengal Covid Restriction)? Some experts say that possibility is getting stronger. According to sources, the matter has already been discussed in the top echelons of the state government. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also hinted that the administration needs to be ‘tough’ again. In this context, the Chief Secretary of the state is going to hold a press conference at 3 pm on Sunday. According to a section of informed sources, the Chief Secretary can announce the introduction of new restrictions in West Bengal from that press conference.

The state government has decided to observe ‘Students Week’ in the first week of the new year. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was also scheduled to attend the students’ function at the Netaji Indoor Stadium next Monday. But that event has already been canceled. About 2,000 students were expected to attend the event. But in the current situation of Corona, Nabanna did not want to do that program anymore. At the same time, the state government has canceled the ‘Government at the Door’ program which will start from Sunday. Everyone is looking at what the Chief Secretary announced on Sunday.

However, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has already made it clear that the government is not in favor of stopping everything. He has instructed to look into every issue by ‘reviewing’. However, some experts claim that the government will not walk on the road to stop local trains or vehicles completely. However, the school-college may be temporarily closed again. Restrictions may be imposed on hotels-restaurants-bars-pubs, cinema halls, swimming pools, amusement parks.

Not only that, the ‘work from home’ system may be introduced again in the case of government employees. There may be some rush in the presence of government and private office workers. Incidentally, a few days ago, the Chief Minister had asked a question on behalf of Work from Home. In this situation, everyone is looking at what the Chief Secretary announced on Sunday afternoon.