West Bengal COVID Update || Infections below 2 thousand for two consecutive days, a picture of relief is returning to the state

Kolkata: State’s Covid infections below 2,000 for two consecutive days. 1 thousand 817 people were infected with corona in the state on Sunday. Daily infections on Saturday were 1 thousand 844. 6 people have died The positivity rate in the state is 12.4 percent. 3 thousand 168 people have recovered and returned home. The recovery rate is 97.81 percent

Kolkata is the top in terms of infected 316 people were infected in Kolkata on Sunday 234 people have been affected in North 24 Parganas. 60 people are affected in South 24 Parganas.

The number of infected people in the country has also decreased In the last 24 hours, 20,279 people have been infected with Covid in the country. India’s total number of Covid-19 infections stands at 43,888,755. That is 1,100 less (down 5.3%) than the previous day’s figure.

The total number of active infections rose to 152,200 a day after crossing the 150,000 mark. Another 36 people died due to corona virus in one day. The total number of deaths due to covid in the country is 5,26,033. The total number of people who have recovered from the disease has increased by 18,143 to 43,210,522. The overall mortality rate was 1.20% and the death rate was 0.35%. Overall recovery rate is 98.45%.

A total of 383,657 samples were tested on Friday, of which 20,279 were TE positive, meaning a daily positivity rate of 5.3%.