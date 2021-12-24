West Bengal Covid updates: Don’t panic again in Kolkata! The number of victims increased

#Kolkata: The number of corona infections has been very low for the last few days. A few days ago, the number of corona infections (West Bengal covid updates) increased to 100 at a time. In the last 24 hours, the state has increased again from yesterday. Yesterday, the number of people infected with corona was 517, but today it has increased to 550. However, the number of deaths due to corona was 6 yesterday, it has come down to 5 in the last 24 hours in the state.

However, due to the increase in anxiety, the number of people recovering from corona (West Bengal Covid updates) has decreased. Today, 532 people have recovered after being infected with corona. As a result, the number of active corona patients in the state has increased to 6,446 today. However, in the last 24 hours, corona tests have been conducted across the state, but only 37,017 people have undergone corona tests, of which 550 are corona positive. As a result, the corona positivity rate in the state has increased to 1.49% from 1.42% yesterday.

A section of the medical community in the state says that while the World Health Organization has repeatedly said that more corona (West Bengal covid updates) should be tested for this omicon panic, so few corona are being tested daily in our state and as a result the number of infected is much less. , It is becoming a matter of considerable concern. The number of corona tests in the state should be further increased and at the same time people should have corona tests as per the doctor’s advice if they have any coronary symptoms.

Despite the fluctuating number of corona infestations in the state, no other district has been able to surpass Kolkata’s record in corona infestation. Kolkata has the highest number of corona cases every day. In the state where only 550 people have been infected with corona in the last 24 hours, 216 people have been infected with corona in Kolkata alone and 1 person has died. On the other hand, 71 corona cases have been reported in North 24 Parganas district since yesterday and 1 person has died in corona today.

Today, 31 people have been affected in Howrah district near Kolkata. South 24 Parganas district is also not lagging behind. On the other hand, in Hooghly district today, 26 people were infected with corona and one died. In Nadia district, the number of coronavirus infections has increased to 34 today. Apart from this, 10 people have been infected and 1 person has died in Birbhum district on this day. Health officials are relieved that no deaths have been reported in South Bengal today except in Kolkata, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Hooghly and Birbhum districts.

On the other hand, the corona situation in the districts of North Bengal is much better than that of South Bengal (West Bengal Covid updates). Darjeeling district has the highest number of corona cases in North Bengal, where 18 corona cases have been reported today. Since then, 12 people have been infected in Jalpaiguri district. Then in Kochbihar district 9 corona were infected. In South Dinajpur district today 6 people have been infected with corona. However, no one was killed in any district of North Bengal today.

Today, Kalimpong and North Dinajpur districts of North Bengal have the lowest incidence of corona in the state. Today, only one corona has been attacked in these two districts. Since then, only two corona cases have been reported in Purulia district of South Bengal. On the other hand, in Alipurduar district of North Bengal and Jhargram district of South Bengal, only three cases have been reported today.

ABHIJIT CHANDA