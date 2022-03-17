West Bengal CPIM || Alimuddin, stunned by the alliance’s sarcasm, stood on the shield of Karat

#Kolkata: Prakash Karat has always been against Alimuddin with the alliance. He was seen next to Alimuddin on Wednesday like Benazir. The three-day state conference of the CPM has started from Tuesday. The delegates who came to the conference have put pressure on the leadership from the very beginning. On Wednesday, the state leadership had to face questions about the alliance. According to CPIM sources, Prakash Karat, the former general secretary of the party, stood by Alimuddin on this day. In his reply, he said, “The alliance was formed following the party’s strategic line. There is no point in blaming the alliance for the catastrophe. We have not been able to build credibility in the midst of bipolarisation in the state.”

In the last Lok Sabha elections, a lot of time has passed in bargaining with the alliance with the Congress. In the end, the alliance was ruined. Two seats are held by the Congress. The CPM did not field candidates in those two seats, which are likely to be won by the Congress. But the CPM could not win a single seat.

In this case, a section of the party raised the finger of non-cooperation against the Congress. In the assembly elections, there is an alliance with the Congress. At the same time, a united front was formed in alliance with ISF. But even after that CPM has to return home empty handed. The number of votes also reaches the bottom. After the Lok Sabha, the BJP emerged as the opposition party in the Assembly elections.

On the other hand, in the Shantipur and Kharada Assembly by-elections, the party’s votes increased even though there was no alliance. In the recent municipal elections, the CPM rose to second place with one vote. The delegates at the state conference took the lead with these figures. However, many are saying that it is unprecedented for Prakash Karate to change his position and stand by the side of the kingdom. According to a section of the political circles, this position of Karat indicates a political message. The opposition has also started practicing whether Karat wants to come to the side of the alliance to stop the BJP. However, no matter how much Sitaram Yechury and Prakash Karat want to get closer to the politicians involved in the alliance, the experience on the ground floor is different. According to them, the alliance could not be profitable. On the contrary, if there is no alliance, the votes will be matched.

Ujjal Roy

Published by:Shubhagata Dey First published: March 17, 2022, 14:30 IST

