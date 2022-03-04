West Bengal CPIM || ‘Khirki to Singhaduar’, CPIM’s Calcutta District Conference led by artillery

#Kolkata: Whether the election results are bad or the organization is not strong, the leadership has always put the blame on the lower castes. This time, the workers on the ground floor retaliated against the leadership by firing cannons at the headquarters. CPM’s Kolkata district conference has started from Thursday at Promod Dasgupta Bhaban. District Secretary Kallol Majumder presented the political and organizational draft at the conference. The conference was inaugurated by Left Front Chairman Biman Basu. Also present were party state secretary Suryakanta Mishra, politburo member Mohammad Selim and two central committee members Sujan Chakraborty and Rabin Dev.

The draft report highlights the weaknesses of inactive workers to full-time workers and even their role in elections and organization building. Then it was time to present the speeches of the delegates who came to the conference. There, a representative fired back at the leadership. He said, ‘The job of leadership is to come to the party office from home and go home from the office. As a result, the leaders are not in a position to understand the problems faced by the lower level workers. You don’t believe that there is a world outside your world, this is the gateway to the gate. “

A delegate to the conference said, “Everyone has been thinking about this for a long time, but no one has been able to say it in front of the leaders. That is what one has said, so the workers on the ground floor are happy.” Another correspondent said, “Mao Zedong said cannon fire at the headquarters. This comrade has done just that. Leaders must take responsibility. Many comrades have lost their jobs in the lockdown. We have to try to earn a living. Everyone is not able to give time like before. That is why the leadership is criticizing them. It would have been better for him to stand by the side of that comrade. The leadership should help these workers. He held a meeting and instructed the lower floor.

