West Bengal CPIM || No more ‘face’ on Facebook, CPIM said at the state conference

#Kolkata: Alimuddin Street is going to attract the attention of the team on social media. According to the CPM, using this medium, the importance should be given to party propaganda and not to ‘individual propaganda’ of any leader. Although there is no such thing as ‘IT cell’, CPM uses social media in an organized manner. Apart from this, the students of the party are also ‘active’ on social media. They use social media as a propaganda tool for any subject.

Recently, SFI DYFI, a student organization of the party, also took to Twitter to publicize the organization’s program in Anis Kande. Veteran leaders like Sitaram Yechury, general secretary of Chhatra Yuv Keno party, state secretary Suryakanta Mishra, MP Bikash Bhattacharya, politburo member Mohammad Selim, central committee member Sujan Chakraborty and Rabin Deb also spoke on Twitter and Facebook.

Social media has been used well in previous elections as well. But the leadership thinks that the personal propaganda of the leaders has often overwhelmed the party. And as soon as it was noticed, Alimuddin Street moved. Several leaders of the party’s student body are popular faces on social media. They also presented statements on behalf of the party on various issues through this medium. Meenakshi Mukherjee, the state president of the party’s youth wing, Shatrup Ghosh, the party’s youth leader, and Srijan Bhattacharya, the state secretary of the SFI, went viral.

In many cases, without their knowledge, ‘enthusiastic’ supporters set up ‘fan clubs’ in different parts of the state in the name of these leaders. WhatsApp groups, Facebook pages, YouTube channels etc. are created on social media. In all these cases, speeches, videos, memes, posters of those leaders are made and posted in a specific way. And here is the objection of Alimuddin Street. It seems that the leadership is more important than the party to promote a particular leader. Which is not compatible with any communist party.

Page 52 of the draft and report of the state conference speaks of the success of the party in using social media as well as its greater use in the future. At the same time, it has been said that “past experience has shown that there are some deviations and shortcomings in the role of social media in the political struggle due to ideological differences. We need to build them up on social media. ” However, the question of how to control all these parts of social media created by private enterprise has arisen within the party.

