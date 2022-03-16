West Bengal CPIM || ‘Sitting and giving speeches’, a sharp taunt to the leadership at the CPIM’s state conference

#Kolkata: After the Calcutta District Conference, the CPM leadership had to hear sarcasm from the lower floor in the State Conference as well. The state conference of the CPM has started from Wednesday. And the delegates attending the conference have been playing against the leadership since day one. On the same day, General Secretary of the party Sitaram Yechury was present at the conference at Promod Dasgupta Bhaban. The draft and report of the State Conference were presented. The state of the organization was highlighted after the collapse of the party in the election. Inactive workers are also mentioned. The lion’s share of the blame for the failure lies with the workers on the ground floor. From the very beginning of the discussion on this ‘report’, the delegates started walking the path of retaliation. Delegates from almost all the districts of the state have given a clear answer to the leadership, saying, “In all the activities that have been affected since the beginning of the movement, the lower echelons have been at the forefront and the leaders have only given speeches.”

The representative of West Midnapore said, “Students and youths are protesting in the streets. Where do you live? Sometimes you can’t be seen without one or two symbolic programs.” Earlier, the delegates also took the lead in the Calcutta District Conference. The delegates to the conference said, “The job of leadership is to come from home to the party office and from office to home. As a result, the leaders are not in a position to understand what kind of problems the lower level workers have to face to work. You don’t know there is a world outside. “

Outside of district conventions, it is widely practiced throughout the state. The leadership has to take responsibility as the result of the vote is bad. Tanmoy Bhattacharya, the leader of North 24 Parganas, was punished for saying this in public. He also said that it was not right to speak in public on this day. However, the continuation of his ‘cannon firing at the headquarters’ is maintained at the conference. Delegation is virtually lost in the shelling of the delegates. A member of the state committee who attended the conference said, “Today’s children are very smart. It is very difficult to take their eyes off.

Biman Basu, a member of the party’s politburo, inaugurated the CPM’s 26th state conference in West Bengal and hoisted the flag by hoisting the flag and laying a wreath at the Shaheed Bedi. General Secretary of the party Sitaram Yechury, State Secretary Suryakanta Mishra and others laid wreaths at the Shaheed Bedi. State Secretary Suryakanta Mishra proposed the name for the presidency of the conference. Biman Basu, Mohammad Selim, Comrade Ashok Bhattacharya, Comrade Ramchandra Dom and Comrade Deblina Hembrum are in charge of the presidium. All the members of the State Secretariat are on the steering committee. Biman Basu on behalf of the Presidium. Announce the names of the members of the identity card team and the transcription team. Sayandeep Mitra, Mayukh Biswas and Debesh Das are the conveners of the identity card team. Ayanangshu Sarkar, Navneeta Chakraborty, Inderjit Ghosh, Shaid Amed Shaid and Jana Mukherjee are in the transcription team. Sitaram Yechury, general secretary of the party, inaugurated the 28th state conference.

