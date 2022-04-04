West Bengal Dealers protesting with several demands starting from today | Ration Dealers Association in Dharna in front of Food House with a Bunch of Demands – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Representatives of the organization of ration dealers are sitting in the dharna. From Monday in front of the food building, they will run this program every day from 10 am to 4 pm. The Ration Dealers’ Association alleges that their business has been in decline for several months. For various reasons, they are not able to manage the cost.

Bishwambhar Basu, joint general secretary of the Ration Dealers Association, said, “We have contacted the food department many times. But they are not discussing in any way. The problem has not been resolved even after asking the minister for help. So we have been forced to take this decision.” The demands they are sitting on are that the shopkeepers should pay proper commission, fix the commission at the required rate, guarantee the dealers a minimum monthly income of Rs 50,000, stop the constant pressure on the ration dealers from the administrative level, give peace of mind. Will be

Ration dealers claim that the state has to make the right decision quickly regarding handling loss, translite loss, storage loss. Rice and wheat cannot be given by repackaging in plastic bags. If there is poor quality rice or wheat, it should be replaced. Plans for 7500 or more units will have to be demolished and new store plans will have to be canceled. The decision has to be taken after discussing with the ration dealers.

Allegedly, despite government directives, the ration dealers have not yet received the money to increase the commission by an additional Tk 18 for four months from December 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020. In April / May 2020, the shops had to buy things at their own expense and supply them for free. Despite receiving a receipt or invoice, no money has been received yet. Even after the trial run of rations at the door, the money has not been received yet. Offline commission money is still due in many districts. WhatsApp messages cannot be ordered. Government instructions must be given in writing. Besides, the organization of ration dealers has been raising objections on several other issues. The state, however, has dismissed all allegations of ration dealers’ association.

Published by:Sanjukta Sarkar First published: April 04, 2022, 10:22 IST

Tags: Ration distribution