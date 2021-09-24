September 24, 2021

West Bengal Fish Market is celebrating Padma Ilish, check out prices Padma Hilsa in Bengal market! When is your leaf? Kolkata-Howrah, what is the price in any market? – News18 Bangla

In 2012, Sheikh Hasina’s government imposed a ban on hilsa exports. However, Bangladesh has been sending hilsa for the last three years. Kazi Abdul Mannan, a fish trader from Upper Bengal, said, “I have received permission from the Bangladesh government. I am happy to send hilsa to Kolkata before Pujo. Finally, petrapole fish has started arriving. This time, fish production in Bangladesh is also low.” However, it can be said that Ilshegundi and Hilsa are paired in Bengali leaves before Pujo.



