West Bengal Forest Department urging for new law to ensure tree plantation while making new house Are you planning a new home? The forest department wants a ‘tree planting’ law in the state this time! Must know in detail – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Citizens have to take initiative to save the environment with urbanization. Such is the message of all the officials from the Divisional Minister of the Forest Department at the beginning of the Forest Festival of 2022. The Banamahotsav 2022 started on Thursday at Eden Udyan in Kolkata. Biman Bandyopadhyay, Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, Firhad Hakim, Mayor of Calcutta and Minister of State were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Biman Bandyopadhyay, Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, said there was no alternative but to plant trees to save the environment. In front of Minister of State and Mayor of Calcutta Firhad Hakim, Biman Bandyopadhyay said, “Huge projects are happening now. Legislation should be enacted so that if there is a new house or project, land should be left there and trees should be planted. “

Initiatives to save the environment with urbanization

He added, “There is Firhad here. I will request him to make tree planting compulsory in those lands if the new plan is amended from now on. Legislation is needed for this.” Not only Biman Banerjee, but also Forest Minister Jyotipriya Mallick thinks that people will not survive if trees do not survive. So at least two trees should be planted in each house. He said the officials of the forest department are working to take forward the initiatives and programs taken by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to protect the environment. This tree planting program was taken from July last year.

Already 150 million mangroves have been planted in five months. These trees are planted in the three coastal districts of the state, North and South 24 Parganas and Midnapore. Where most of the trees have been planted in South 24 Parganas, the number is around 100 million. Not only that, the forest department is also quite diligent in maintaining the wildlife balance, said Minister Jyotipriya Mallick. He said action was also being taken against those who cut down trees and smuggled timber.

Speaking on the occasion, Firhad Hakim, Mayor of Kolkata and Minister of State, said, “Everybody should be aware and make a commitment to make this world livable for future citizens by planting trees. As urbanization continues, this environment will make the world healthy We have to take the responsibility to keep it. All of us. So everyone take an oath to plant trees without cutting them down. “

On this day, awards were given for the work of various forest departments in the state. Minister of State for Forests Birbaha Hansda of Jhargram was present on the occasion. He said that since he grew up in Jangalmahal, they are known from this jungle, so it is the duty of everyone to keep the forest alive. He said, “There is no precedent of planting 150 million trees in five months anywhere else in the country, so the nine coastal states of the country want to seek advice from our state forest department experts. The forest department seems to be a success. “

Published by:Sanjukta Sarkar First published: July 15, 2022, 14:23 IST

Tags: Forest Department, West Bengal news