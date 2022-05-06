West Bengal Government: Bangla in the face of another storm What are you talking about?

#Kolkata: A meeting is going to be held in Navanne today to prepare for rain, flood and cyclone. The meeting will be chaired by Chief Secretary Harikrishna Dwivedi. The meeting is to prepare for the floods, cyclones and other hurricanes. The Chief Secretary will hold the meeting from 3 pm. The meeting will be attended by district governors of all districts as well as representatives of NDRF. Representatives of the Coast Guard will also be present. A cyclone forecast for the Sundarbans has already been made. That will also be discussed in the meeting.

Meanwhile, the Chief Secretary is also sitting in a meeting on the International Truck Terminal while the Union Home Minister is in the state. The Chief Secretary called a meeting from 5 pm today. How much revenue is being generated from international truck terminals along the state border? Detailed discussion on whether there is a need for land, whether there is any problem in truck movement. The meeting was directed to be attended by officials of the transport department as well as district governors of border districts.

Read more: Why is Amit Shah going to Sourav’s house? The speculation started with Dilip Ghosh’s comment

The first meeting of the newly formed expert committee on school reading will be held at the conference hall on the sixth floor of Bikash Bhaban at 3 pm today. Then at 6.30 pm there will be a meeting of the committee formed to review the national education policy. Renowned academics from abroad will participate in this meeting online.

Published by:Suman Biswas First published: May 06, 2022, 12:47 IST

Tags: Nabanna, West Bengal news