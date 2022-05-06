May 6, 2022

West Bengal Government: Bangla in the face of another storm What are you talking about?

48 mins ago admin


#Kolkata: A meeting is going to be held in Navanne today to prepare for rain, flood and cyclone. The meeting will be chaired by Chief Secretary Harikrishna Dwivedi. The meeting is to prepare for the floods, cyclones and other hurricanes. The Chief Secretary will hold the meeting from 3 pm. The meeting will be attended by district governors of all districts as well as representatives of NDRF. Representatives of the Coast Guard will also be present. A cyclone forecast for the Sundarbans has already been made. That will also be discussed in the meeting.

Meanwhile, the Chief Secretary is also sitting in a meeting on the International Truck Terminal while the Union Home Minister is in the state. The Chief Secretary called a meeting from 5 pm today. How much revenue is being generated from international truck terminals along the state border? Detailed discussion on whether there is a need for land, whether there is any problem in truck movement. The meeting was directed to be attended by officials of the transport department as well as district governors of border districts.

Read more: Why is Amit Shah going to Sourav’s house? The speculation started with Dilip Ghosh’s comment

The first meeting of the newly formed expert committee on school reading will be held at the conference hall on the sixth floor of Bikash Bhaban at 3 pm today. Then at 6.30 pm there will be a meeting of the committee formed to review the national education policy. Renowned academics from abroad will participate in this meeting online.

Published by:Suman Biswas

First published:

News 18 Read breaking news first in Bengali. There are daily fresh news, live updates of the news. Read the most reliable Bangla news on News18 Bangla website.

Tags: Nabanna, West Bengal news



Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

Dilip Ghosh | Amit Shah: Why is Amit Shah going to Sourav’s house? The speculation started with Dilip Ghosh’s comment

2 hours ago admin

Dilip Ghosh: Dilip Ghosh took the government by the hand again on summer vacation, what did BJP all-India co-president say

3 hours ago admin

Kolkata News: What happened to the woman in the closed room! Newtown panicked at seven o’clock

3 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

West Bengal Government: Bangla in the face of another storm What are you talking about?

48 mins ago admin

Dilip Ghosh | Amit Shah: Why is Amit Shah going to Sourav’s house? The speculation started with Dilip Ghosh’s comment

2 hours ago admin

Dilip Ghosh: Dilip Ghosh took the government by the hand again on summer vacation, what did BJP all-India co-president say

3 hours ago admin

Kolkata News: What happened to the woman in the closed room! Newtown panicked at seven o’clock

3 hours ago admin

BJP Worker Death: Mysterious death of BJP worker, Amit Shah is going to Arjun Chaurasia’s house after landing in Kolkata

3 hours ago admin