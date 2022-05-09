West Bengal Government: Big news, after two years, ‘Krishkaratna’ honors the state again! Learn more …

#Kolkata: “Krishkaratna Samman” is being introduced in the state again. It was closed for two years due to the Corona situation. This year again the state agriculture department will give honor to the farmers of the state. According to sources, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will hand over the honor from the district administrative meeting in West Midnapore on May 16. This honor will be given to 342 farmers of the state.

According to Nabanna Sutra, this honor will be given to one farmer based on each block. A check for Tk 10,000 and a certificate signed by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be handed over to the farmers as an honor. West Midnapore District Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee handed over the honor to the farmers.

After coming to power in 2011, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee started giving this honor to the farmers. The process of giving this honor started from the financial year 2012-13. According to Nabanna, Khabar Krishak Samman has so far received 2003 farmers in the state. According to sources, farmers of every block of West Midnapore district will pay their respects to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on the same day. In this regard, the state’s Agriculture Minister Shovan Dev Chattopadhyay said, “Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has shown the light of hope to encourage farmers in the state. Earlier, farmers in the state were not respected. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee decided to honor the first farmers.”

Recently, the state government has increased the amount of money given to the farmers in the Krishak Bandhu project. In this context, Minister Shovan Dev Chattopadhyay said, “We have the only farmer friendly scheme in the state. Not only that, various insurance for farming is also given to the farmers on behalf of the state.”

According to sources, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was scheduled to hand over the honor to the farmers on May 10. But due to the recent cyclone and heavy rains forecast in the state, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has changed her itinerary. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had scheduled administrative meetings and party meetings in these two districts of West Midnapore Jhargram. But due to storms and rains, the tour schedule has been changed and the new tour schedule of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has been fixed on May 16. On the same day, he will hold the first administrative meeting in West Midnapore district. On the same day, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will hand over the honor to the farmers from the administrative meeting.

Published by:Suman Biswas First published: May 09, 2022, 16:25 IST

Tags: Mamata Banerjee, West Bengal news