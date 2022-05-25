#Kolkata: The special decision was taken by the state public health technical department following the operational guidelines of the Centre’s Water-Life-Mission project. District Project Management Units have been directed to be set up in every district of the state to speed up the delivery of water to homes. Units are being set up in districts to monitor the flow of water through pipes to every house in the rural areas, mainly under the state’s “Water Dream” project.

The unit will also review the project at various times to see if it is being implemented properly, if any new technology is needed. In addition, the unit will inspect the work of the project in person and see how much progress is being made financially, making quick decisions to run the project on time. Sources said the districts have been instructed to set up district project monitoring units soon. The state’s public health technical department has given details of how to make this unit for him.

The state is repeatedly the first in this project of the relevant center. Not only that, in the last few months the state has more than once ranked first in terms of home delivery of water under the “Water Dream” project. However, the Centre’s Ministry of Water Power has raised questions about the name of the Centre’s project. That question has been raised more than once by the opposition.

The state’s public health technical department has sent instructions to various districts to set up the unit in compliance with the operational guidelines of the Water Life Mission project. On more than one occasion, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has directed to speed up the water dream project. Not only that, from the recent administrative meeting, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has made it clear to the officials that one of her goals is to get water to the houses. Officials say the directive will speed up the project.

Published by:Suman Biswas First published: May 25, 2022, 19:34 IST

Tags: Jal jeevan mission, West Bengal Government, West Bengal news