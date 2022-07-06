Menu
Wednesday, July 6, 2022
West Bengal Government: Center money is off, the state is going to allocate huge amount of money in rural road scheme!

#Kolkata: The state is going to allocate huge amount of money under the rural road scheme project. Nabanna has instructed to send pictures of the condition of some rural roads by July 20. The instructions of each district magistrate are given by the chief secretary. The Center has already stopped allocating funds for rural road projects.

The list has also been directed to be sent to the Panchayat and Rural Development Department. Whose house has not been built yet in the housing scheme, the Chief Secretary has directed to start the work of building the house by identifying the land within 15 days. Instructions to employ more workers from among the job card holders in 100 days work.

Not only that, the land used for industrial purposes cannot be left in the name of mutation. Industrialists cannot be bothered in any way with the land taken for industry. The Chief Secretary has given this instruction to the district magistrates. On Wednesday, the chief secretary held a meeting with the district governors of each district. According to sources, this instruction was given there.

In the meantime, the Center and the state have repeatedly clashed over getting 100 days’ work money. Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has already sent a letter alleging that the central government is not paying the money earmarked for the 100-day work, starting from the housing scheme. But in Burdwan, Union Finance Minister Pankaj Chowdhury made explosive allegations against the state government.

According to Pankaj Chowdhury, so far no audit report has been sent by the state for 100 days of work. He also mentioned that the money allocated for 100 days of work and the money for the Prime Minister’s Housing Scheme would be paid by the Center as soon as the state government submits a thorough audit report. However, Pankaj Chowdhury said sarcastically, “No state other than West Bengal has changed the name of the Prime Minister’s Housing Scheme.”

