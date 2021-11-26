West Bengal Government Holiday List, State Government Holiday List – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The West Bengal Government Holiday List for the employees of the West Bengal State Government has been published. The holiday list was released on Friday by the state government’s finance department. State government employees will be happy to hear that they will be able to enjoy 11 consecutive days off in the upcoming Durga Pujo. As a result, they will be able to fix their plan to visit Durga Pujo in 2022 from now on (West Bengal Government Holiday List). On the other hand, Kalipujo and Vratrdvitiya will get 4 more days off. (West Bengal Government Holiday List)

Nabanna announced the holiday list by issuing a notification on Friday. According to the NI Act (Negotiable Instrument Act, 1881), the state government employees will get a total of 18 days leave. However, the state government has announced a second list and announced 20 more leave for employees. Besides, government employees belonging to special communities will get four departmental leave. The workers are going to get 11 consecutive days off in Durgapujo. In NI Act, Durgapujo holiday is only three days, from 3rd October to 5th October. But the state government has announced a few more days off.

.

.

List of state public holidays in 2022

January 12 – Swami Vivekananda’s birthday

January 26 – Republic Day

February 5 – Saraswati Puja

March 15 – Dolayatra

April 14 – Ambedkar Jayanti and Mahabir Jayanti

April 15 – Good Friday

May 3 – Eid

May 9 – Rabindra Jayanti

May 16 – Buddha full moon

August 9 – Muharram

August 15 – Independence Day

October 3 – 5 – Durgapujo

October 24 – Kalipujo

November 8 – Guru Nanak’s birthday

Read more: Rumors of multiple leaders, new faces may change seats in the pre-poll

However, reading on Sunday will also ruin multiple holidays next year. These include 23rd January, 10th April – Harichand Tagore’s Birthday, 1st May, 10th July Bakhri Eid, 25th September Mahalaya, 2nd October, 9th October Lakshmi Puja, 30th October Chhat and 25th December Christmas.

Read more: How many student credit card renewals in which district? On January 1, many students will smile

According to the notification issued by Navanna on Friday, Pujo holiday will be on Friday, October 30, the fifth day at the government office. The Durga Puja holiday will continue till October 10, the day after Lakshmipujo. State government employees will also get three days off in Kalipujo. Besides, the state government has announced one day off for Dol and Saraswati Pujo. In addition, there will be holidays for special community employees on the occasion of Guru Rabidas’s birthday, Easter Saturday, Hull Day and Karam Pujo.