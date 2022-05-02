West Bengal Government take initiative for promotion of all schemes, 5 May to 20 May

#Kolkata: All the projects of the state government have to be exhibited at the district level. From 5th May to 20th May, one main exhibition will be organized in each district. Every social security scheme of the state government should also be promoted in the municipalities and blocks. Every project in the state since the Trinamool government first came to power in 2011 has to be publicized.

On Monday, the state finance secretary held a meeting with all the district governors. According to sources, such instructions were given at that meeting. It has been directed that the achievements of the Gram Panchayat level and the state government should be highlighted. By cutting out, the infrastructural development of the state government has to be put in place. It is necessary to play the necessary role in making the development programs of the state visible to the common man. Special tag lines will also be provided for each project. The cut out will be made according to that tag line.

Meanwhile, on the anniversary of the first year of the third government, Nabanna is going to give money from Lakshmi’s treasury to about 20 lakh women. This money from Lakshmi’s treasury will be given by the state’s women and social welfare department. It will be removed from Netaji Indoor Stadium. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will hand over. Therefore, the Department of Women and Social Welfare has been instructed to make preparations in this regard.

According to sources, the Chief Minister will hand over the money from Netaji Indoor Stadium on May 5. Basically new consumers will be given this money. This money will be given to the new consumers who apply to the government at the last door. Recently, 5 lakh new women consumers were given Lakshmi’s treasure from the stage of World Bengal Trade Conference. After that, about 20 lakh women will be paid on May 5, according to sources.

Published by:Suman Biswas First published: May 02, 2022, 18:39 IST

