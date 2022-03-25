West Bengal Government: West Bengal won the Central Award, for which initiative did this recognition come?

#Kolkata: The West Bengal government received the award from the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation. Mill recognized for increasing communication in the aviation system between the states. The state is assisting in the modernization of Bagdogra Airport. The state government has taken initiative to launch air services in places like Malda, Kochbihar and Purulia. So the state got this recognition Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia made the announcement at the ministry function. On behalf of the Center, the state has been awarded in the category of “Most Pro-active States for implementing RCS scheme”.

Passengers are increasingly pressured at Kolkata airport. In many cases, many passengers complained of being frustrated by not getting proper service. In this situation, Nabanna wants to create an alternative airport to Kolkata Airport. To this end, Nabanna has directed to look for land in the vicinity of Kolkata, especially in the South 24 Parganas, to build the second largest airport.

According to state government sources, there are plans to make the new airport large enough. The state is moving forward so that aircraft like Boeing 7 can take off and land very easily. The runway, which is the second largest airport in the country, could be about three kilometers long. In this case, Bhangar of South 24 Parganas is far ahead, according to official sources. Chief Secretary of the state Harikrishna Dwivedi has instructed the district magistrate to inspect the vacant land. In addition to the long runway, hangars are also planned for the second largest airport.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has also directed to re-open all the closed airports in the state. In this situation, informed sources consider the award to be of special significance to the state on behalf of the Center.

Published by:Suman Biswas First published: March 25, 2022, 22:03 IST

Tags: Mamata Banerjee, West Bengal Government