West Bengal Government will start delivering cooked food | Home to home cooked food! Big plans of the state government under the direction of the Chief Minister, who will get? – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The Coronavirus Third Wave is a turbulent state like the rest of the country. Corona’s new strain omikron is raising concerns. On the one hand, strict administrative measures are being taken to deal with the situation, corona restrictions are being increased, this time the state government is also making arrangements to send food (Mamata Banerjee Govt) to the homes of distressed corona patients. This time the government made arrangements to deliver cooked food (Home Delivery By WB Govt) to the patients of COVID-19. This news has been informed by tweeting from Bengal’s proud Mamata Twitter handle on Sunday.

The Rajya Sabha and Rural Development Department in Kolkata and its environs have decided to provide home delivery by WB Govt. It is reported that this service will start from Monday.

In Corona situation (West Bengal Covid Situation) some markets are closed. Shops in closed container areas. Among them, almost all the members of the household are Covid Positive. So naturally many people will benefit from this new initiative of the state government. According to sources, every district magistrate of the state has already been directed to deliver packets of food (Mamata Banerjee Govt) to the families of the financially backward Corona victims. Besides the district administration, the state police will also do this. The decision of the state government is to ensure that no person affected by coronary heart disease (Food for Poor Covid Patient).

Earlier, during the lockdown across the country, the state had made arrangements to hand over food to the people (Mamata Banerjee Govt). Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi has instructed the district magistrates to ensure that the poor get food for poor Covid Patient. According to Nabanna Sutra, dry food like rice, pulses, turnips and biscuits will be delivered to the house in packets. The district magistrates have been asked to make three kg rice per head, one and a half kg pulses, one kg murdi and five packets of biscuits.

However, this time the cooked food will be delivered along with the dried food. Because in many cases, it is not possible to cook for the infected corona. Somewhere again the whole family is being infected. As a result, it becomes almost impossible to cook with a weak body. But to be healthy, you need medicine as well as proper diet (Food for poor covid patient). That is why the government led by Mamata Banerjee has taken this significant initiative.

As the incidence of corona increases in the state again, many patients with mild symptoms are living in isolation in their own homes. Food will be delivered to their homes by the government. The district governors of different districts (Food for Poor Covid Patient) will also make arrangements for the financially backward people of the society. The state police will also carry out that work separately. The packet will mention the source courtesy of the state government and the state police.