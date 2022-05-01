West Bengal Governor tweeted and replied Back on Oath Taking Issue | Don’t cut it! Governor rejects Babul’s plea to change decision on oath – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Who will administer oath to newly elected MLA of Baliganj Babul Supriyo? Mittal is still not foggy about it. Babul Supriya had already requested the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly to read the affidavit. This time Jagdeep Dhankhar replied to his tweet. Babul Superior’s tweet about the oath is not consistent with the constitution. That is what Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar alleged.

Earlier, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had informed on Saturday that Deputy Speaker of the Legislative Assembly Ashish Bandyopadhyay would administer oath to Babul, a Trinamool MLA from Baliganj. However, Deputy Speaker Saf informed that he will not be able to read the oath. Because, if he reads the oath as directed by the governor, the speaker of the assembly will be indirectly insulted. On the other hand, Speaker Biman Banerjee said in this regard, “The governor has decided so I will not say anything. But there is a word for parliamentary practice, which everyone should keep in mind. ”

After that, the newly elected MLA of Baliganj, Babul Supriya, sent a letter to the Governor requesting him to take the oath of office with the Speaker instead of the Deputy Speaker. He also tweeted that letter.

For the sake of the people of Ballygunge, who did not hv a MLA for several months since the demise of Subroto Mukherjee, I would request your excellency jdhankhar1 ji to reverse the decision & allow Honble Speaker to preside over my oath taking allowing me to start my work pic.twitter.com/ol8n1oZmtp – Babul Supriyo (uSuPriyoBabul) April 30, 2022

However, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar rejected Babul’s request on Sunday. According to him, in accordance with Article 16 of the Indian Constitution, I have given the responsibility of administering the oath to the Deputy Speaker on the basis of my authority. Babul will take an oath from him. ” The governor himself said that Babul’s demand was not in line with the constitution at all. The Governor’s tweet statement in this regard clearly states, “Babul Supriya, elected from 181 Baliganj Assembly constituency, publicly requesting the Governor to take oath by the Hon’ble Speaker is neither consistent with the Constitution nor acceptable.”

WB Guv: Public domain request of Shri Babul Supriyo, elected to the West Bengal Legislative Assembly from 161-Ballygunge Assembly constituency seeking Governor for administration of oath by Hon’ble Speaker is not acceptable as not being in consonance with the Constitution. pic.twitter.com/nfXnUWYn1H– Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@ jdhankhar1) May 1, 2022

As a result, what is standing still has not been practically tangled with the oath of Babul Supriya. The political circles are looking at the speaker or the deputy speaker, who will finally administer the oath to Babul.

Published by:Sanjukta Sarkar First published: May 01, 2022, 19:55 IST

