#Kolkata: Recognition in education belongs to the state. Star of Governance – Scotch “Award received by State Education Department. The honor will be conferred on the State in New Delhi on 16th June. The good news was announced to the State today. In this category, the state education department has been given this honor.

The state has previously received Scotch Awards for work in multiple categories. Starting from the state finance department, the women and child welfare department has also received this scotch award. This time the state education department is getting this honor for the work of 2021. Today, the state was officially invited to receive the honor in Delhi. This honor is being given mainly on the basis of various field reports, basic education, feedback on state education.

Incidentally, the state Department of Education and Tourism has already received a very important Scotch Award in recognition of good work during the Coronavirus period. The state education department has received this international award in recognition of the good work done for the students and the expansion of education during the Corona period. Both the school education and higher education departments of the state have received the badge of excellence. At the moment, the Minister of State Bratya Basu is handling the responsibility of the education department. The state education department is very happy to receive the ‘Skoch Award’.

Usually, the minister or the head of the department receives the award in person. In 2020, Dr. Shashi Panja, Hon’ble Minister, Ministry of Women and Child Development, Government of West Bengal, received the award for the State on behalf of the Department of Women and Child Development. In that case, Bratya Basu is likely to go to Delhi on June 18 to receive the award.

But this is not the first time. Moreover, not only the state education department, but also the state tourism department has received the Scotch Golden Award. Earlier, several departments of the state government and several projects have received international recognition. Bangla has also received the award for the best at the national level.

Published by:Sanjukta Sarkar First published: May 26, 2022, 15:10 IST

Tags: Mamata Banerjee, SKOCH Award, West Bengal news