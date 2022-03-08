West Bengal Govt Initiated state wide exhibition on Various woman beneficiary projects | Kanyashree from Lakshmi’s treasure! Special exhibition on International Women’s Day in Bengal – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: On the occasion of International Women’s Day, what projects the state government has taken for the development of women will be displayed across the state today. From Kochbihar to Kakdwip, from Belpahari to Bangaon, the benefits of all these projects, the role and purpose of the project are being promoted. Every year on this special day multiple programs are taken up by the Trinamool Congress. Mamata Banerjee herself joined the program. From this program (Women’s Day) the government led by Mamata Banerjee (Mamata Banerjee) seems to be sending a message once again about the protection of women in the state.

Already in the wake of the last assembly polls, several BJP leaders came to campaign in the state. At various times, they have sharply attacked the state government for the protection of women in the state. Mamata Banerjee campaigned against it. The Trinamool Congress has repeatedly attacked the protection of women in BJP-ruled states. In particular, in their speeches, there has been a spate of incidents of violence against women in multiple places in Uttar Pradesh. The manner in which women are being tortured and even murdered when they go to protest is a matter of protest. With all these allegations in mind, this time the Trinamool Congress insisted on campaigning.

Last year, Mamata Banerjee took to the streets to protect the rights of women. He took to the streets, mainly with fires in the kitchen or in the kitchen, and sharply criticized the BJP government. According to political circles, women’s vote was a factor in the last assembly polls. According to political observers, the more the vote goes, the heavier it will be. So both parties took to the streets or campaigned on multiple important issues of women’s protection and women. However, Mamata Banerjee’s USP is the explanation of the political arena. This time the Trinamool Congress is desperate to maintain that confidence even before the Lok Sabha vote.

Lakshmi’s Bhandar project has already been successful in the state. Projects like Kanyashree or Sabuj Sathy have also caught my eye again and again. Kolkata has also received the title of Safe City for Women. Above all, in the last assembly vote, there was a grassroots slogan that Bengal wants its own daughter and it has reached out to people of all walks of life. Trinamool Mahila Congress president Kakli Ghosh Dastidar said, “Mamata Banerjee did not stop at just announcing the project. She also worked for the benefit of all.

