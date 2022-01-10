West Bengal Govt new service of cooked food delivery to coronavirus patients | If you contact this number, the government will send food! Learn more … – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Home-made food will be delivered to the corona victims this time. The state government (Covid Home Delivery West Bengal Govt) has launched this new service from today. This work will be done on the initiative of State Panchayat and Rural Development Department (Mamata Banerjee Govt). According to sources, Comprehensive Area Development Corporation will provide this service. This menu specially made for corona sufferers has a balanced diet.

The list of cooked foods (Covid Home Delivery West Bengal Govt) includes brown rice, chicken, vegetables. Fruits will also be given. Continental plate will cost 150 rupees. The price of a Bengali food plate will be 200 rupees. However, there will be no delivery charge for food.

Meals can be booked by phone, WhatsApp message or through Facebook. Orders must be placed by 9am. With address and phone number. Orders should be placed at 7001376076, 6290225859 and 9163123556.

In addition to keeping a balanced diet in mind, Covid Guidelines are also being kept in mind in the menu. The issue of sanitation is also being looked into. Packets of each food (Covid Home Delivery West Bengal Govt) will be sanitized. For the time being this service will be provided in Kolkata and surrounding areas. This service has been launched in different areas from today.

Earlier, the state government (Mamata Banerjee Govt) had made arrangements to hand over food to the people during the lockdown across the country. Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi has already instructed the district magistrates to ensure that the poor get food for the poor. According to Nabanna Sutra, dry food like rice, pulses, turnips and biscuits will be delivered to the house in packets. The district magistrates have been asked to make three kg rice per head, one and a half kg pulses, one kg murdi and five packets of biscuits.

However, this time cooked food (Mamata Banerjee Govt) will be delivered along with dried food. Because in many cases, it is not possible to cook for the infected corona. Somewhere again the whole family is being infected. As a result, it becomes almost impossible to cook with a weak body. But to be healthy, you need medicine as well as proper diet (Food for poor covid patient). Therefore, informed quarters think that this initiative of the government is very significant.

Abir Ghoshal