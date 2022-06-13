West Bengal Govt to increase summer Vacation by two weeks | Big news! Summer vacation is increasing in state schools! Holiday period is increasing for two more weeks on the instructions of the Chief Minister! When will the school open? – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The summer vacation in schools is being extended on the instructions of the Chief Minister. Summer vacation is being done till 26th June. Today, the state school education department is issuing guidelines to this effect. The decision was made by the state as the heat has been rising in recent times. The state (Summer Vacation) will also request the school authorities to ensure that private schools comply with this guideline.

By the way, according to the previous announcement, there was a holiday (Summer Vacation) till 15th June. This time it was extended for two more weeks. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has already expressed concern over the intensity of the heat. There is no rain yet. Meanwhile, despite the rains in the north, people in South Bengal are in a state of heat. In this situation, the summer vacation in government schools is going to increase for another 15 days. Sources said that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had discussed the issue with Education Minister Bratya Basu on Sunday. It has been decided that although there is a summer vacation till June 15, it is being extended for another 15 days.

Published by:Sanjukta Sarkar First published: June 13, 2022, 10:14 IST

