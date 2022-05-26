#Kolkata: The big decision is the state. From now on, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar will no longer be the principal of all government-controlled universities in the state. The process of replacing him with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (CM Mamata Banerjee) is about to begin. The legislature began work on amending the law to make this proposal effective. The decision was taken unanimously at the state cabinet meeting on Thursday.

Education Minister Bratya Basu said the legal process would begin soon. If the amended law comes into force, Mamata Banerjee will be the chancellor or chancellor of all the universities in the state. In other words, the government is eager to bring the education sector of the state out of the confines of the palace.

The cabinet has agreed to have the chief minister instead of the governor as the chancellor of all state public universities. Minister Bratya Basu said the law would be amended and put before the state assembly soon.

Today we have taken a decision that all state-run universities will have the CM – and not the Governor – as the Chancellor. This will be taken to the Assembly for the Act to be amended: West Bengal Minister Bratya Basu (File photo) pic.twitter.com/4ExFwkcvo2– ANI (ANI) May 26, 2022

The state cabinet meeting was on Thursday in Navanne. There were indications that important decisions could be taken from this meeting. After the meeting, Education Minister Bratya Basu said, “The principals of all the universities in the state are now the governors. But the law in this regard will be amended. And Acharya will be the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The legal process will begin soon. ” Bratya Basu further said, “The governor opposes the state government on all issues, without any cooperation from him. The governor also showed disrespect and non-cooperation in signing the necessary bills or in making all the decisions in the field of education which is unwelcome. And resulting in unreasonable delays in making important decisions. That’s why we want to implement this legal process so quickly. “

Incidentally, not only in Bengal, but also in several ABJP states in South India, the process of amending the law to this effect has begun. Kerala, Tamil Nadu: The administrations of the two states are in favor of removing the Governor from the post of Principal in the colleges of Tamil Nadu and bringing in the Chief Minister. The principal of the central universities is the Prime Minister of the country. In the case of the state, the governor is usually appointed to this post. But this time the administration of Bengal followed the same path with Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

