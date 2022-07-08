west bengal health department takes several actions to control dengue – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The state is especially alert about dengue in the rainy season. Village Resource Persons under Victor Control Team have been directed to be more active in the districts so that there is no stagnant water anywhere. If there is water accumulation anywhere in the municipality and panchayat area, it should be removed quickly. Village resource persons will visit every house to see if there is water in any place and if there is any, it should be reported immediately.

Recently, a large number of dengue cases have been reported in several districts including Jalpaiguri and Murshidabad. The Chief Secretary also warned those districts. The health department has been directed to place special emphasis on the use of anti-dengue pesticides. The chief secretary held a high-level meeting on dengue in Navanne on Friday. According to sources, the meeting was asked to keep a close watch on dengue.

SOMRAJ BANDOPADHYAY

Published by:Rukmini Mazumder First published: July 08, 2022, 17:14 IST

Tags: Nabanna