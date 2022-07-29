West Bengal Heavy Rain Alert|| The weather changes overnight, how much rain is there in the north-south over the weekend? get to know

#Kolkata: Warning of heavy rain in North Bengal. However, heat and discomfort will increase in South Bengal over the weekend. There will be more rain in South Bengal on Sunday. On Wednesday afternoon, the sky darkened and rain started across the city. Heavy rain is forecast in Howrah and South 24 Parganas on this day. There is a chance of more or less rain in South and North Bengal.

According to the Meteorological Department, a cyclone is located in Southeast Bay of Bengal. Due to this, a lot of water vapor is entering the state. As a result of which rainy weather has been created in several districts. Heavy rain is likely at isolated places over Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, Alipurduar and Cooch Behar by Saturday morning, July 30. Rest of the districts may experience light to moderate rain with thundershowers.

Heavy rain is likely in North and South Dinajpur districts along with five districts of North Bengal on Sunday, said the Meteorological Department. For now there will be no change in the temperature of the districts of North Bengal. Heavy rain is likely in some districts of South Bengal on Sunday. Warning of heavy to very heavy rains in North Bengal. Rain will increase in the state over the weekend. Partly cloudy sky in Kolkata. Chance of rain in next 24 hours is low. Light to moderate rain for two to one days. The temperature in the city will be between 27 degree Celsius and 34 degree Celsius.

Weather in South Bengal may change on Sunday. Heavy rain is likely in several districts of North Bengal. Light to moderate rain is forecast in rest of the district. Heavy rain is likely in Nadia, Murshidabad, Birbhum and East Burdwan districts. Scattered heavy rain may also occur at a couple of places in West Burdwan and North 24 Parganas. Light to moderate rain in rest of the district. Weather changes in Kolkata on Sunday. There will be cloudy skies with a chance of a few showers.

