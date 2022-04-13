April 13, 2022

West Bengal Hospital: New rules in the emergency department of all government hospitals! The big decision is the state

2 hours ago admin


#Kolkata: The state government is making e-prescription compulsory in the emergency ward of all government hospitals (West Bengal Hospital). All these prescriptions will be monitored centrally through the health department portal. The decision was taken to curb the tendency of some government hospitals to refer patients without a valid reason, health department sources said.

An officer with the rank of Deputy Superintendent in each hospital will review each case related to the referral and the prescription related to it and then upload it on the central portal. It will also be reviewed centrally on a regular basis. For what reasons and in what manner the patient can be referred from the hospital.

Read more: Standing in a container without number plate, which came out from inside! Eye-catching

The health department has already issued detailed guidelines and sent them to all district health officials. Hospitals have been instructed to abide by the guidelines. Failure to comply with the guidelines will result in disciplinary action against the guilty person.

Published by:Suman Biswas

First published:

News 18 Read breaking news first in Bengali. There are daily fresh news, live updates of the news. Read the most reliable Bangla news on News18 Bangla website.

Tags: Hospital, West Bengal news



Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

Kolkata Bus Fare: Will the public be in extreme distress with the bus? The owners’ organization gave a serious signal

46 mins ago admin

Trinamool MP Sukhendu Shekhar Roy calls on CBI to speed up trial in Hanskhali case – News18 Bangla

1 hour ago admin

Trinamool MP Sukhendu Shekhar Roy calls on CBI to speed up trial in Hanskhali case – News18 Bangla

1 hour ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Kolkata Bus Fare: Will the public be in extreme distress with the bus? The owners’ organization gave a serious signal

46 mins ago admin

Trinamool MP Sukhendu Shekhar Roy calls on CBI to speed up trial in Hanskhali case – News18 Bangla

1 hour ago admin

Trinamool MP Sukhendu Shekhar Roy calls on CBI to speed up trial in Hanskhali case – News18 Bangla

1 hour ago admin

Karmatirtha: Aam Aadmi Party targets ‘Karmatirtha’, Chief Secretary in emergency meeting! Which is Navanne …

1 hour ago admin

Behala Chaos || 8 arrested in TMC group clash in Behala!

2 hours ago admin