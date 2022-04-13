West Bengal Hospital: New rules in the emergency department of all government hospitals! The big decision is the state

#Kolkata: The state government is making e-prescription compulsory in the emergency ward of all government hospitals (West Bengal Hospital). All these prescriptions will be monitored centrally through the health department portal. The decision was taken to curb the tendency of some government hospitals to refer patients without a valid reason, health department sources said.

An officer with the rank of Deputy Superintendent in each hospital will review each case related to the referral and the prescription related to it and then upload it on the central portal. It will also be reviewed centrally on a regular basis. For what reasons and in what manner the patient can be referred from the hospital.

The health department has already issued detailed guidelines and sent them to all district health officials. Hospitals have been instructed to abide by the guidelines. Failure to comply with the guidelines will result in disciplinary action against the guilty person.

