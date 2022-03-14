West Bengal in the leading position in Central list | Great news! State ahead of Centre’s report on 100 days work – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: West Bengal is on top of creating Man-Day under MNREGA. The state is using the Centre’s report as a tool. On the other hand, under the National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, 2005, West Bengal ranks second (100 Days Work) in creating Man-Days. West Bengal also ranks first in the country in terms of manpower. State Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Pulak Roy said during the budget session of the state assembly that a total of 33,94,59,146 man-days have been created under the 100-day job scheme till March 7 in the current financial year.

Read more: Babul’s ‘game starts’ in Baliganj field after becoming a candidate! The party meeting will be monitored on Monday

On the other hand, the state ranks first in labor force (100 Days Work). State Panchayat Minister Pulak Roy said, “West Bengal is the first state in the country in terms of manpower and during this period a total of 1,06,98,452 workers have been employed under the MNREGA project.” West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has often expressed her dissatisfaction with the reduction in allocations for the MNREGA project.

There is a huge demand for work in Bengal under the 100-day project. Panchayat officials claimed that the central government had initially approved (100 Days Work) a budget of 22 crore man-days for West Bengal for the current financial year. However, due to the huge demand for work under the 100-day employment project in the wake of the Kovid-19 epidemic, the state achieved the target by October 2021. The West Bengal government then sought additional man-days, after which the Center approved another 50 million man-days. It also ended in December last year.

Read more: Mamata at a high-level meeting in Navanne following the killing of two councilors

State State 100 Days Work (100 Days Work) will also work with the coordination of different departments. Already the Department of Agriculture, Irrigation and even the Department of Tourism will be used for 100 days work in multiple places. However, the state alleges that even though they are ahead in 100 days of work, they are not getting proper help from the center.

Published by:Sanjukta Sarkar First published: March 14, 2022, 16:30 IST

Tags: 100 Days Work, Bangla News