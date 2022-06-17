West Bengal Joint Board to declare Joint Entrance Examination results today know how to check Joint result In today’s joint results state, when, how to see the result? Learn in detail – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The results of the State Joint Entrance Examination are going to be published in the state today. The results will be officially released by the West Bengal Joint Entrance Board at noon. Then it can be seen online. The number of West Bengal Joint Entrance Examiners (WBJEE Results 2022) has increased by 10 thousand compared to last year and was close to 1 lakh 2 thousand this year.

The Joint Board announced earlier that the results of the State Joint Entrance Board would be released on Friday (June 18). According to the West Bengal Joint Entrance Board, the results will be officially released at 2.30 pm. Results will be available from www.wbjeeb.nic.in and www.wbjeeb.in from 4 pm. Also keep an eye on the News18 Bangla page for all the updates related to WB Joint Entrance Results 2022.

Degree courses in Engineering, Technology, Architecture and Pharmacy can be admitted in the state colleges and universities on the basis of the results of the Joint Entrance Examination. The results can be found on the official website of the Joint Entrance Board at wbjeeb.nic.in or wbjeeb.in. To know the result, the candidates have to be ready with the admit card (West Bengal Joint Results 2022).

According to the board, the results of the state joint will be published in the form of Rank Card. This card will contain the candidate’s name, category, date of birth, application number, rank, total number obtained and other information. Candidates who are interested to know more details can visit the official website of the board. Rank Card of WBJEE-2022 can be downloaded from the board’s website. Cards can be downloaded after 4pm on Friday (WBJEE Results 2022).

This year the number of candidates has increased by 10 thousand as compared to last year and reached close to 1 lakh 2 thousand. The total number of test centers was 26. Of these, 264 test centers were in the state. There were two centers in Tripura and one in Assam. The WBJEE 2022 exam had a total of 200 marks. The question paper had 155 MCQ questions. Some questions were number 1 and some questions were number 2. The West Bengal State Joint 2022 examination was held on 30 April. The deadline to object to the answer key is May 26.

