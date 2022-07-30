West Bengal Latest Weather Forecast heavy to very heavy rain for next 48 hours – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The weather of the state will start changing in the afternoon. Heavy to very heavy rain warning issued in North Bengal from today. Temperatures will rise in South Bengal, humidity will persist. Scattered heavy rain is likely in various districts of the state on Sunday. Today the sky in Kolkata will be partly cloudy. A chance of a few showers with thunderstorms. The temperature will increase slightly in the next 24 hours. Due to the high relative humidity in the air, Bengalis will suffer from discomfort.

The minimum temperature in Kolkata on Saturday morning was 27.6 degrees Celsius, 1 degree above normal. Yesterday afternoon, the maximum temperature was 34.9 degrees Celsius, 3 degrees above normal. 32.6 mm of rain has fallen in the last 24 hours.

According to Alipur Meteorological Department, the temperature in South Bengal will rise further in the next 48 hours. Temperatures around 35 degrees. Heavy rain is likely in Nadia, Murshidabad, Birbhum and East Burdwan on Sunday and Monday. Scattered heavy rain is likely over North 24 Parganas and parts of West Burdwan. The amount of rain will increase slightly on Sunday and Monday in other districts of South Bengal including Kolkata.

North Bengal, however, has been warned of heavy to very heavy rain since today. Heavy to very heavy rain warning for Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar and Jalpaiguri. Some heavy rain may occur in North Dinajpur and. Moderate rain likely in Maldah and South Dinajpur. Heavy to very heavy rain will continue in North Bengal till Tuesday.

Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar and Jalpaiguri are likely to receive 70-200 mm of rain i.e. very heavy rain on Saturday. Heavy rain i.e. 70-110 mm rain may occur in North Dinajpur. Very heavy rain warning for Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Cooch Behar on Sunday. Heavy rain warning in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Maldah, North and South Dinajpur.

Very heavy rain warning on Monday ie up to 200 mm of rain may occur in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar and Jalpaiguri. Heavy rain may occur in North and South Dinajpur. Very heavy rain warning in Darjeeling and Jalpaiguri on Tuesday also. Heavy rain is likely over Cooch Behar, Alipurduar and Kalimpong.

Published by:Shubhagata Dey First published: July 30, 2022, 09:26 IST

Tags: Weather Forecast