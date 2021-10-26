West Bengal Minister admitted to hospital still under danger but recovering | 6-member special medical board sitting today … – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: West Bengal Minister Subrata Mukherjee was admitted to the hospital (SSKM) in critical condition yesterday. He was admitted to SSKM Hospital with high blood pressure and shortness of breath. Today, however, his physical condition has improved somewhat. But veteran politicians are still not safe. It is reported that Subrata Mukherjee was admitted to the ICU under the supervision of cardiologist Saroj Mandal.

According to the hospital (SSKM Hospital), the minister (Subrata Mukherjee) had a good night’s sleep. He ate breakfast. Subrata Babu’s Buy Pop Support has been opened in the air with a slight improvement in his physical condition. But I still feel oxygen. Occasionally buy pop support may be provided if needed.

A six-member medical board (SSKM Hospital) has been formed to monitor the physical condition of Subrata Mukherjee (West Bengal Minister). The members of the medical board will meet this afternoon to decide on the next course of treatment.

The panchayat minister has been suffering from diabetic and high blood pressure for some time. With heart problems. So at the moment his physical condition is being taken very seriously by the doctors (SSKM Hospital). Doctors are hopeful that the minister (West Bengal Minister) will recover quickly. Minister Chandbani Mukherjee is present at the hospital.

According to sources, concerned Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has been in touch with Subrata Mukherjee’s wife since her visit to North Bengal. He also talked to the doctors from time to time. Other first-line leaders and ministers of the party are also inquiring about the condition of the senior leader.

Note that 75-year-old Subrata Mukherjee has been suffering from some physical problems for a long time. As a result, he was given a routine checkup. Recently heart problems were on the rise. Doctors recommend angioplasty. He was admitted to SSKM Hospital on Sunday afternoon. At night the physical condition begins to deteriorate.

The doctors started the treatment by transferring them to the ICU without any risk. According to hospital sources, he has high blood pressure and diabetes. He is undergoing treatment. Following the news of the beloved leader’s illness, the followers became anxious. Pray for everyone, get well soon Minister of State.