West Bengal Minister Sujit Bose admitted in hospital Sujit Basu admitted to the hospital! How are you suddenly sick fire minister? – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Sujit Basu, the fire minister of the suddenly ill state. He was admitted to a private hospital in Bypass late Saturday night. Sujit Basu is currently under the care of doctors there. If all goes well, he may be released today, hospital sources said (Sujit Bose Hospitalized).

Sujit Basu had been feeling ill since Saturday evening. Hospital sources said he was admitted to the hospital with stomach problems. As the problem escalated on Saturday night, the family decided to rush the minister to the hospital. He was admitted to the hospital around 3am on Saturday morning.

The fire minister is currently undergoing treatment at a bypass hospital. According to hospital sources, Sujit Basu is currently healthy and stable. He could be released from the hospital on Sunday. But for now, the minister (Sujit Bose Hospitalized) has to follow the advice of the doctors for a few days. Doctors will decide on leave only if some test reports are normal, hospital sources said.

Coronavirus was infected by the fire minister in 2020. He also contracted coronavirus for the second time this year. He was in home isolation then. Now the coronavirus is back in the state. The hospital (Sujit Bose Hospitalized) is looking into whether he fell ill as a result.

Published by:Sanjukta Sarkar First published: July 10, 2022, 16:11 IST

Tags: Sujit Bose