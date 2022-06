* Monsoon enters Bengal. It rained in Siliguri 5 days before the scheduled day. Monsoon winds entered North Bengal 4 days ago. According to the calendar of the weather building, the rains entered Sikkim on June 10. The monsoon entered Sikkim 7 days before that scheduled day. The monsoon enters Bengal across all the states of North-East India including Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura. Symbolic image.