West Bengal Municipal Corporation Election? All eyes are on Tuesday …

The Kolkata High Court has asked for the position of the State Election Commission (SEC) on the back of four pre-vote (West Bengal Municipal Corporation Election). An affidavit was summoned by the Chief Justice's Division Bench by next Monday. The next hearing is next Tuesday.

However, Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya, a lawyer for public interest litigant Bimal Bhattacharya, said: “The situation is very bad. There are 23 containment zones in Bidhannagar. So in this situation, the vote should be postponed. “

The State Election Commission, however, argued, “Election notification has been issued. We have to continue living in this situation. People are coming by train, going to the market. Need to use mask, sanitizer. We are emphasizing the Kovid rules. “The state election commission then said,” The state election commission plays a key role in the voting process. We can do it if the state needs any help. “

State Election Commission lawyer Jayant Mitra told the High Court that the election has already been declared. Elections will be held in accordance with all the tax rules. The commission is taking all kinds of precautions. We want to submit the affidavit by Tuesday, “the chief justice said in response to the commission’s plea. The commission then said it would submit the affidavit by Monday.

Incidentally, the BJP has demanded that the pre-poll be postponed for at least a month. Speaking at a press conference on Friday, BJP leader Shamik Bhattacharya said, “It is not possible to vote in the current situation in the entire state. I demand that this election be postponed for at least a month. ” At the same time Gangasagar fair should be controlled. Even if the sea is fair in Corona, the infection will increase. The Sagar Mela should be controlled without seeing religious sentiments. “These political experts say the vote is one month behind,” he said. Then do they know, after a month there will be no more corona! In fact, for fear of losing, people are looking for excuses. “