West Bengal Municipal Election 2022: High Court dismisses contempt of court case

#Kolkata: A public interest litigation was filed in the Calcutta High Court to postpone the vote of 4 Purnigams. In that case, the High Court informed that the court did not contempt the State Election Commission. The commission has postponed the vote for 3 weeks. The High Court’s observation was, 4-6 weeks after the vote. Bimal Bhattacharya, a public interest litigant, then filed a contempt of court case. But the court dismissed the contempt case by a division bench of the chief justice.

In Corona Pandemic, it is very risky to select four puranigams. Therefore, the votes of Siliguri, Asansol, Chandannagar and Bidhannagar Puranigam should be postponed. A public interest litigation was filed in the Calcutta High Court on this application. In that case, the court, considering the current Corona situation, suggested postponing it for four to six weeks. The State Election Commission postponed the vote by three weeks as per that suggestion. Finally, the vote is going to be on 12 February.

The plaintiffs again moved the division bench of the Calcutta High Court headed by Chief Justice Prakash Srivastava and Ajay Kumar Mukherjee, saying the court had contempt of the State Election Commission. But the High Court did not heed that allegation. The contempt of court case was dismissed.

Voting in Siliguri, Bidhannagar, Chandannagar and Asansol Puranigam will be held on February 12. The Division Bench of the Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court, citing Article 243 (ZA) of the Constitution, made it clear that the State Election Commission has the final say in the matter of local voting in the State. The State Election Commission and the state government have repeatedly demanded in the public interest litigation that the polls be held in accordance with the rules and regulations. However, the plaintiffs have repeatedly pointed out the overall cowardly state of the state and the state of infection in the state as a whole. But in the end, the Calcutta High Court dismissed the contempt case and gave relief to the State Election Commission.

