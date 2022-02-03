February 3, 2022

West Bengal Municipal Election 2022: ‘Keep an eye on the houses and lodges under construction’, strict instructions on polling in districts

Whether the broadcast could be stopped 48 hours earlier instead of 72 hours has been discussed.
Discussions on extending the campaign time by one hour. Border areas have been sealed, naka checking has been increased, special attention has been given to tainted accused. DM, SP instructed to check whether there is any violation of the code of conduct. Electoral Code of Conduct cannot be violated. It has been directed to take action irrespective of party affiliation.



