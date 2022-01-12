West Bengal Municipal Election, Four Purnigame Votes – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: In the Corona situation, the West Bengal Municipal Election will be held on January 22 in Asansol, Siliguri, Chandannagar and Bidhannagar Puranigam. The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday sought information from the state about the whereabouts of those four municipalities (West Bengal Municipal Election), how many Kovid-19 infections have occurred and how many areas have containment zones. Besides, the people of this area also wanted to know, what is the future of voting of Corona infected or residents of Containment Zone (West Bengal Municipal Election)? That is why the State Election Commission announced the important decision on Wednesday.

The State Election Commission (SEC) said in a statement on Wednesday that voters in Asansol, Siliguri, Chandannagar and Bidhannagar Purnigam constituencies would be able to cast their votes in the last hour if they wish to do so. Each polling station will have their place to vote according to the appropriate rules. It has also been reported that if a Corona sufferer is interested in voting, he or she can vote. Even then, they will be able to vote in that last hour.

Corona infection is on the rise in the state. In this situation, polling will be held on January 22 in Chandannagar, Asansol, Bidhannagar and Siliguri. Opposition parties, including the BJP, have demanded a one-month delay in the polls as the transition to the state continues. But the State Election Commission refused to accept it. According to them, when life cannot stop, voting cannot stop. Strict covid rules have already been issued by the commission.

It is learned that there are about 207 booths in the four municipal polls. Each booth will have state police personnel. He has also been instructed to strictly follow the tax rules in each booth keeping in mind the health issues. This rule will be observed under the supervision of the nodal health officer who will be appointed in each municipality. The commission has also given him the responsibility of voting for the residents of Corona affected and containment zones.