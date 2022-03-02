March 2, 2022

West Bengal Municipal Election Results Live Updates: Who owns which municipality? The count starts at eight in the morning

3 hours ago admin


Trinamool has taken possession of four municipalities without contest How many of the remaining 104 municipalities will the opposition be able to control in the end? That is the biggest question in the pre-vote count today The counting of votes will start from 8 in the morning After the one-sided victory of the Trinamool Congress in four municipalities in Kolkata, the political circles are waiting for the time when a green storm is expected in the municipal polls. Opposition groups called for a boycott of the by-elections in protest of the ruling party’s crackdown on dissent. Within a few hours of the start of the counting, the picture of the results of the vote will be clear



