West Bengal Municipal Election: Will the vote of four municipal corporations be postponed? The BJP also demanded ‘control’ in the Ganges

#Kolkata: A public interest litigation has been filed in the Calcutta High Court on the petition seeking postponement of the Municipal Election of West Bengal’s Char Pur Nigam on January 22. The case is being heard in the Calcutta High Court on Friday. Meanwhile, the Bengal BJP demanded that the pre-poll be postponed for at least a month. Speaking at a press conference on Friday, BJP leader Shamik Bhattacharya said, “It is not possible to vote in the current situation in the entire state. I demand that this election be postponed for at least a month. “

Shamik added, “It is not possible to stop the infection without voting. At the same time Gangasagar fair should be controlled. Even if the sea is fair in Corona, the infection will increase. However, Trinamool Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Shekhar Roy sneered after the BJP’s demand to withdraw the vote. “These political experts say the vote is one month behind,” he said. Then do they know, after a month there will be no more corona! In fact, for fear of losing, people are looking for excuses. “

The Left has written a letter to the State Election Commission regarding the pre-vote in the Corona situation. They have requested the commission to seek the opinion of health experts immediately. The question of whether it is possible to hold a referendum in this situation has also been raised by the Left Front. They have called an all-party meeting to review the situation.

Incidentally, as soon as the Kolkata municipal elections were over, there was a demand to hold the elections for the remaining municipalities. In that situation, the commission held an all-party meeting and announced the date of election of four municipalities. According to the commission, elections will be held on January 22 in 48 wards of Siliguri municipality, 33 wards of Chandannagar, 41 wards of Bidhannagar and 108 wards of Asansol. The last day for submission of nomination papers for voting in four municipalities was January 3. Don’t vote. That is why the State Election Commission has imposed strict restrictions this time. A maximum of five people have been allowed to preach from house to house. Guidelines have also been issued stating that no more than 500 people can hold public meetings in the open field. But this time the opposition started demanding to postpone the referendum.