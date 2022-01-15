January 15, 2022

West Bengal Municipal Elections 2022 || Big news! The state has informed the commission that there is no objection if the vote slips in Corona

#Kolkata: The state has no objection to the slipping of votes in Corona. It is learned that the decision of the state has been informed to the Election Commission. According to the commission sources, the voting of the four Purnigams may take place on 12 February.

The High Court had directed the commission to delay the voting of four Purnigams in the state by four to six weeks. The final decision will be taken by the commission. The High Court said it would take a decision within 48 hours. The state election commission has made it clear that it will announce its decision by Saturday evening. After that, on Saturday morning, the state informed that the state has no objection if the vote slips.

The state corona infection is on the rise. The situation prompted calls from various parties to reconsider the timing of the state polls. So a case was filed in the Calcutta High Court. At the hearing of the case, the state had promised to hold the election in a cowardly manner, but many demanded that the election be stopped due to infection. The High Court directed the commission to take a final decision on the basis of that public interest case.

Elections will be held on January 22 in Siliguri, Bidhannagar, Chandannagar and Asansol Purnigam. In the meantime, the campaign is in full swing starting from the announcement of candidates everywhere. However, the preaching has to be done according to the rules of Kovid. The administration is strictly controlling any violation of the rules. The state and the commission have repeatedly mentioned this in the court. Following the arguments at the hearing, the court referred to Article Z (a) of Article 243 of the Constitution, saying that the final decision on the vote could be taken by the Commission. After announcing the decision on behalf of the state on this day, now we are waiting to know what the Election Commission is instructing the court.

