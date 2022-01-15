West Bengal Municipal Elections 2022 || Big news! The state has informed the commission that there is no objection if the vote slips in Corona

#Kolkata: The state has no objection to the slipping of votes in Corona. It is learned that the decision of the state has been informed to the Election Commission. According to the commission sources, the voting of the four Purnigams may take place on 12 February.

The High Court had directed the commission to delay the voting of four Purnigams in the state by four to six weeks. The final decision will be taken by the commission. The High Court said it would take a decision within 48 hours. The state election commission has made it clear that it will announce its decision by Saturday evening. After that, on Saturday morning, the state informed that the state has no objection if the vote slips.

Read more: A smaller event on Netaji’s birthday and Republic Day in Corona: Nabanna