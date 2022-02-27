West Bengal Municipal Elections 2022: No Movement Notice, Why such instruction to Dilip Ghosh on the night before the vote?

#Kolkata: Voting has started in 108 municipalities in 20 districts of the state today. The voting process has started from 8 am. Voting will continue till 5 pm. There are 2,261 wards in this election. In addition to the armed police, police officers will be deployed in each booth. The night before the vote, BJP’s all-India co-president Dilip Ghosh was arrested on a No Movement Notice. Dilip Babu has been given this notice by the State Election Commission.

The state election commission did not agree to vote with the central forces. However, the State Election Commission has taken a number of steps to ensure a fair vote. There are 14 DIGs, 3 ADG or IG rank officers in charge of voting in 20 districts. A total of 44,000 police personnel are deployed. Along with this there are 10 IAS, who have been made Senior Special Observer. Observer, Special Observer, Senior Special Observer, a total of 135 observers in today’s vote. Preliminary results announced on March 2.



In this situation, Dilip Ghosh got no movement notice on the polling day. Dilip Ghosh, a BJP MP and former state president of the party, left Kolkata for Kharagpur on Saturday. But as Dilip Babu was not a voter of Kharagpur area, he was requested to leave the area. But the deputy magistrate alleged that Dilip Ghosh was disobeying the order. However, the BJP leader’s response was, “I was here in the last election, I will be here.”



In fact, it is a big challenge for Dilip Ghosh to hold the Kharagpur municipality in the polls. Kharagpur was the bird’s eye view of Dilip Babu, even though he was campaigning all over the state. Therefore, the BJP’s all-India co-president had a special eye on his parliamentary constituency. Now let’s see if Dilip Ghosh can occupy Kharagpur municipality.

