West Bengal Municipal Elections 2022: Time in hand 24 hours, report summons from polling districts commission! What to report?

#Kolkata: The State Election Commission is in full swing following the order of the Calcutta High Court. Reports were sought from the districts where the 107 municipal elections (West Bengal Municipal Elections 2022) will be held. What is the current situation for smooth, transparent selection? What is needed to choose a non-violent? The State Election Commission sought reports from the district election officers of each district. The state election commission has directed to submit the report by 3 pm today.

The Calcutta High Court has left it to the State Election Commission to decide whether there is a need for a Central Force in the 106 municipal elections on February 26. The court gave the commission 24 hours to take a decision However, before taking a decision, the state election commission has to hold a meeting with the top officials of the state administration

The commission will also have to explain to the court the reasons behind the decision to vote without the central government. If there is unrest in the polls without the central forces, its responsibility will be entirely on the state election commissioner A division bench of the Calcutta High Court headed by Chief Justice Prakash Srivastava and Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj passed the order on Wednesday.

As a result, the State Election Commission wants to take the reports of the districts before taking a decision in this regard. That is why the State Election Commission wanted a report on the situation in the districts. According to the directions of the Calcutta High Court, the Election Commission has to meet the Home Secretary, DGP and other top officials of the state police administration before taking a decision on the central force. In addition, the State Election Commission will have to hold comprehensive discussions with the SP, SDPO and other top police officials in the districts where the polls will be held. The High Court also directed the court to inform the court in writing of its reasons if the commission decides not to use central force after deliberations. In addition, the High Court has directed the appointment of neutral IAS officers as observers The division bench of the chief justice also directed to seal all the EVM papers of Kanthi municipality.

